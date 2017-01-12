The Weeknd releases new video for 'Party Monster'

After teasing fans with information about a new music video earlier this week, The Weeknd followed through on his promise on Thursday morning and released a new neon clip for “Party Monster.”

The trippy new visual was directed by BRTHR, the creative duo whose credits also include The Weeknd’s video for “In the Night.”

Following closely behind the release of his short film, Mania, in November, “Party Monster” is the first official video from his latest album, Starboy, and the first video the Canadian singer has dropped since the album broke a Spotify record for the most streams in one day.

Watch the video for “Party Monster” above.