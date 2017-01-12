Stevie Wonder visited The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Wednesday and performed a medley of “Isn’t She Lovely” and “My Cherie Amour,” but instead of sticking to the script, the iconic star tweaked a few of the lyrics to sing to a special member of the audience: Michelle Obama.

“My Michelle amour, you’re the only that we adore,” Wonder sang. “Because we know for us your heart beats for/ you’ll always be first lady in our lives.”

As he played the final notes of “My Cherie Amour,” Wonder called out, “We love you, we love you, and your husband too of course!”

The Obamas have been longtime fans of Wonder, who has performed for the president and first lady many times over the years since POTUS’ inauguration. “I think it’s fair to say that had I not been a Stevie Wonder fan, Michelle might not have dated me,” Barack Obama said in 2009 while presenting Wonder with the Library of Congress’ Gershwin Prize. Wonder’s “You and I” was couple’s wedding song.