Marie Osmond clarifies that she won't perform at inauguration

Marie Osmond will not be performing at Donald Trump’s presidential inauguration, the singer clarified on Twitter on Thursday.

However, her reason for not performing has nothing to do with who won the election. “I had no intention of performing at this inauguration, no matter who won!” she wrote. “I try to stay out of politics. I’m an entertainer.”

Her statement comes after news outlets reported that the singer hadn’t been asked to perform but was willing to; the reports followed Osmond’s interview with an interview Yahoo Finance on Monday, in which she said, “To not support our president I think is wrong. I think we should. I think we should all support whether we are happy or sad or everything else. This is America. … We should come together, and I think an inauguration should be a time to unite, it really should.”

Osmond, who performed alongside her brother Donny Osmond at one of Ronald Reagan’s inaugural balls in 1981, is the latest in a string of performers, including Elton John and KISS, who say they won’t perform at Trump’s inauguration. Members of the Mormon Tabernacle Choir and the Radio City Rockettes are slated to perform at the ceremony, and on Wednesday, Trump booked a Bruce Springsteen tribute band.

Read Marie Osmond’s full statement below: