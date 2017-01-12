Hamilton fans, prepare yourselves: Lin-Manuel Miranda is finally spilling some details on the Hamilton Mixtape, Vol. 2.

Miranda, the musical’s writer and former star, revealed on Twitter that he is brainstorming ideas for the follow-up to December’s No. 1 album, and wants a sense of what the fans were hoping to hear on the compilation.

“Brainstorming #HamiltonMixtape Vol. 2 presently,” he wrote. “What would you like more of on your next mixtape?”

He included a poll for his followers to take, which included, “New sh–,” “Covers,” and “Cut sh–.” When he closed the poll, “New sh–” edged out a 35 percent lead over “Covers,” which had 34 percent, while “Cut sh–” mustered 31 percent of the votes.

He then tweeted again, telling his followers that the mixtape would have all three types of songs. As for when the tape will released, he asked fans to “give us til the end of the year,” and said he still had to reach Rigo Morales, Questlove, and Black Thought, with whom he collaborated on the original show and the first mixtape, on the phone. After the short spurt of tweets, Miranda confirmed he and his fans were “on the same page.”

What would you like more of on your next mixtape? — Lin-Manuel Miranda (@Lin_Manuel) January 12, 2017

Miranda first confirmed news of a second mixtape in November, nearly a month before the release of the first one, which was a collection of covers and reinterpretations of the songs from the original musical from artists like Kelly Clarkson, Wiz Khalifa, and Usher.