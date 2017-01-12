Diplo 'not involved' in Lady Gaga's Super Bowl halftime show: source

Diplo sent Lady Gaga fans into a tizzy on Thursday afternoon, teasing a possible appearance alongside the pop icon at her upcoming Feb. 5 performance as the Super Bowl LI halftime show headliner. Sources close to event, however, tell EW the hitmaker will not be taking the stage next to Mother Monster on television’s biggest night.

“#tbt w @ladygaga at the Super Bowl.. we back again next month,” the superstar producer wrote in the caption for the image, which was taken at last year’s NFL event. The photo shows Diplo, 38, posing alongside the “Million Reasons” singer, who’s clad in the same cutoff top she donned in the stands after singing the National Anthem.

“Maybe he’s DJing a party I’m not aware of,” the source told EW. “But he’s not involved with the halftime show.”

#tbt w @ladygaga at the Super Bowl.. we back again next month A photo posted by diplo (@diplo) on Jan 12, 2017 at 8:49am PST

While Lady Gaga has never performed at a Super Bowl Halftime Show, Mark Ronson, an executive producer on the pop icon’s latest studio album Joanne, appeared during the Super Bowl 50 halftime show last year alongside Coldplay, Beyoncé, and Bruno Mars, who’s featured on Ronson’s No. 1 hit “Uptown Funk.” The British musician and record producer has performed next to Gaga at several high-profile stops on the Joanne promotional tour, including on Saturday Night Live and at the New York City stop of her Dive Bar Tour.

Despite having produced for some of the most notable names in pop music — including Madonna, Britney Spears, and Iggy Azalea — Diplo has never released a song with Gaga.

Representatives for Diplo did not immediately respond to EW’s request for comment.