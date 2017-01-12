Halsey shares new song from Fifty Shades Darker soundtrack

EW revealed the star-studded tracklist for the Fifty Shades Darker soundtrack on Wednesday, announcing that fans who preorder the collection on Friday will also get access to the next single from the album, Halsey’s new original song, “Not Afraid Anymore.”

Late Thursday night, the singer’s new track dropped, revealing lyrics that highlight the movie’s risque narrative: “I am not ashamed anymore / I want something so impure / You better impress now / watching my dress now, fall to the floor.”

“Not Afraid Anymore” follows Zayn and Taylor Swift’s “I Don’t Wanna Live Forever (Fifty Shades Darker),” the first release from the soundtrack. New music from Tove Lo, Nicki Minaj, Nick Jonas, John Legend, Corinne Bailey Rae, and Sia will also be included on the album, out Feb. 10.

“Not Afraid Anymore” is available on iTunes and Spotify. Hear a preview above.