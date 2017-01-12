Entertainment Weekly

Music

Ed Sheeran officially announces new album, out March 3

After releasing two new songs and teasing his new album’s tracklist, Ed Sheeran officially revealed the album name, ÷ (pronounced “Divide”), and release date. The collection debuts March 3 and will be available for preorder Friday.

Sheeran revealed the news on Instagram, debuting the album cover — a blue background, featuring the division sign — early Thursday morning. The art matches similar single art for the already released tracks, “Castle on the Hill” and “Shape of You,” the latter of which broke Spotify’s record for single-day streams. It was listened to more than 7.9 million times in the first 24 hours, besting Adele’s “Hello,” which previously held the record.

÷ will follow 2011’s + (“Addition”) and 2014’s x (“Multiply”), and houses the first new music Sheeran’s released in two years. See the album art and tracklist below.

  1. Eraser
  2. Castle on the Hill
  3. Dive
  4. Shape of You
  5. Perfect
  6. Galway Girl
  7. Happier
  8. Heart Dn’t Break Around Here
  9. New Man
  10. What Do I Know?
  11. How Do You Feel? (Paean)
  12. Supermarket Flowers

