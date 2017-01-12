After releasing two new songs and teasing his new album’s tracklist, Ed Sheeran officially revealed the album name, ÷ (pronounced “Divide”), and release date. The collection debuts March 3 and will be available for preorder Friday.

Sheeran revealed the news on Instagram, debuting the album cover — a blue background, featuring the division sign — early Thursday morning. The art matches similar single art for the already released tracks, “Castle on the Hill” and “Shape of You,” the latter of which broke Spotify’s record for single-day streams. It was listened to more than 7.9 million times in the first 24 hours, besting Adele’s “Hello,” which previously held the record.

÷ will follow 2011’s + (“Addition”) and 2014’s x (“Multiply”), and houses the first new music Sheeran’s released in two years. See the album art and tracklist below.

÷ out 3rd March. Pre-order will go live at midnight in your country x A photo posted by Ed Sheeran (@teddysphotos) on Jan 12, 2017 at 2:57am PST