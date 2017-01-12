Def Leppard, Poison, and Tesla announce U.S. tour

Do you wanna get rocked right back to the ’80s? With not only Def Leppard but also Poison? And not only Def Leppard and Poison but also Tesla?

The ’80s conquerors responsible for “Photograph,” “Rock of Ages,” and “Pour Some Sugar On Me” announced on Thursday a 38-date U.S. spring tour that will hit the cities they did not visit on last year’s tour. The Bret Michaels-fronted Poison — with all of the original members — will support 29 of those dates, while Tesla will join for 28 shows.

The tour kicks off April 8 in Manchester, N.H., and concludes on June 25 in Indianapolis, Ind. Tickets for the majority of the shows will go on sale Jan. 20 and 21 at Live Nation. The band will also play a few gigs by itself in Canada and make various festival appearances.

Def Leppard and Poison have hit the road together before, teaming up in both 2009 and 2012.

In very related news, Def Leppard unveiled a video for “Animal,” which is part of their concert film And There Will Be A Next Time – Live From Detroit. Filmed during the North American tour last year, And There Will Be A Next Time will be released on Feb. 10.