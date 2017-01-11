Ed Sheeran performs acoustic cover of Fresh Prince theme song

Ed Sheeran became the Fresh Prince of one fan’s heart after he granted a request to play the Fresh Prince of Bel-Air theme song on the radio.

The English singer-songwriter was on the Capital Evening Show with Roman Kemp on the UK’s Capital FM when he got the request. Moments later, he improvised an acoustic rock cover of the iconic ’90s theme song, complete with a goofy rap voice.

The cover comes just hours after Sheeran released the tracklist for his next album ÷, which will be his first since 2014’s x. The collection will include his two new songs “Shape of You” and “Castle on the Hill,” which accrued more than 13 million streams on Spotify in the first 24 hours they were out.

Hear Sheeran’s cover of the Fresh Prince theme song above.