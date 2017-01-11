Despite Bruce Springsteen’s criticism of Donald Trump, the President-elect’s inauguration will involve the outspoken singer — indirectly.

The Garden State Presidential Inaugural Gala has booked a Springsteen and the E-Street Band cover band, aptly named the B-Street Band, for its Jan. 19 shindig. The pre-inauguration event is hailed as “a nonpartisan affair” that will “[celebrate] the inauguration of President-Elect Donald Trump and Vice President-Elect Mike Pence.”

On a number of occasions, the “Born to Run” singer has spoken out against Trump. Before the election, Springsteen called him a “toxic narcissist.” He recently sounded disheartened on Marc Maron’s WTF podcast when talking about the current feel of America.

“I’ve felt disgust before, but never the kind of fear that you feel now,” he said. “It’s as simple as the fear of, is someone simply competent enough to do this particular job? Do they simply have the pure competence to be put in the position of such responsibility?”

Not much is known for the musical lineup for Trump’s inauguration on Jan. 20 — it’s confirmed Jackie Evancho will perform the national anthem. Andrea Bocelli, Elton John, Céline Dion, and Garth Brooks are among the acts who have declined invites to play in Washington, D.C.