Watch Donald Trump's cameo in a 2013 Russian music video

This article originally appeared on PEOPLE.com.

Wednesday morning, President-Elected Donald Trump tweeted that he has “NOTHING TO DO WITH RUSSIA — NO DEALS, NO LOANS, NO NOTHING!”

While untangling the “deals and loans” part of that statement will take some doing, there is at least one proven link Trump had with Russia: His guest-starring spot in Emin’s 2013 music video for “In Another Life.”

Emin — who prefers his name stylized in the Trump-ian all-caps form — is the son of Aras Agalarov, a Russian billionaire and real estate developer. Agalarov persuaded Trump to bring the Miss Universe pageant to Moscow in 2013, which is how Emin was able to enlist both the contestants of the pageant and Trump himself for his music video. (Trump’s cameo appears at the end — sorry if you sat through the whole thing before reading this.)

Emin himself juggles both the worlds of pop music and business, overseeing retail-entertainment complexes, concert venues, restaurants — including popular Japanese chain Nobu — and resorts. He also has an album of Frank Sinatra and Elvis Presley songs.

“A dozen of the world’s most beautiful women are more than just a dream for EMIN in his new music video for the single ‘In Another Life,’” the video’s description reads, “but he is brought back to reality by the always tough-talking words of Donald Trump!” — as are we all.