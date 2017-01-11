Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival returns to the Farm in Manchester, Tennessee for the 16th time this June, and now the fest has announced its headliners: Red Hot Chili Peppers, the Weeknd, Chance the Rapper, and U2, who revealed their slot earlier this week when announcing the Joshua Tree anniversary tour.

Red Hot Chili Peppers previously performed as headliners in 2012 and Chance the Rapper was a major presence at the fest last year, guesting during J.Cole’s headlining set and appeared during Bryson Tiller, Macklemore and Ryan Lewis, and Miguel’s sets. This will be both The Weeknd and U2’s first times performing at Bonnaroo.

Lorde, Major Lazer, Flume, the xx, and Travis Scott are also billed on the round-the-clock schedule, which features more than 100 artists.

Nodding to the fest’s jam band roots, South Bend, Indiana’s Umphrey’s McGee — who teamed up with livetronica stars Big Gigantic at the 2012 ‘Roo for one of the best surprises of that weekend — will play, as will Brooklyn-based funk act Turkauz.

Nearby Nashville will also be well-represented: Cam, newcomer Luke Combs, and Margo Price are all slated to perform.

Ed Helms will also return to host the Bluegrass Situation Superjam, though the more famous Saturday night Superjam theme and host has not yet been announced.

The annual four-day event will take place June 8-11 and tickets are currently on sale at the Bonnaroo website.

Check out the full lineup below. To dive into the event’s lustrous backstory, check out EW’s uncensored history of Bonnaroo right here.