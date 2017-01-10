Moby says he'll DJ inaugural ball if Trump releases tax returns

President-elect Donald Trump may have a hard time finding stars to perform at his inauguration on Jan. 20 but famed electronic star Moby says he’ll DJ the inaugural ball under one condition: Trump release his tax returns.

“Hahahahaha, I was just asked by a booking agent if I would consider djing at one of the inaugural balls for #trump… Hahahahaha, wait, Hahahaha, really?” Moby wrote in a caption on Instagram on Monday. “I guess I’d DJ at an inaugural ball if as payment #trump released his tax returns.”

Moby, who called the President-elect “a dim-witted, racist misogynist” back in November, then cited a few songs he would spin for the occasion: “Also I would probably play public enemy and stockhausen remixes to entertain the republicans. I’m still laughing. Hahahaha. So #trump what do you think, I DJ for you and you release your tax returns?”

When Billboard asked Moby to expand on his theoretical playlist for the night, he picked out a few additional tracks like Green Day’s “American Idiot,” The Clash’s “I’m So Bored with the U.S.A.,” Kendrick Lamar’s “Alright,” U2’s “Sunday Bloody Sunday,” and more. See the full playlist below.