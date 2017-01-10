Entertainment Weekly

Stay Connected

Subscribe

Advertise With Us

Learn More

Copyright © 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.

Skip to content

Music

Moby says he'll DJ inaugural ball if Trump releases tax returns

@jessgood

Posted on

Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images

President-elect Donald Trump may have a hard time finding stars to perform at his inauguration on Jan. 20 but famed electronic star Moby says he’ll DJ the inaugural ball under one condition: Trump release his tax returns.

“Hahahahaha, I was just asked by a booking agent if I would consider djing at one of the inaugural balls for #trump… Hahahahaha, wait, Hahahaha, really?” Moby wrote in a caption on Instagram on Monday. “I guess I’d DJ at an inaugural ball if as payment #trump released his tax returns.”

Moby, who called the President-elect “a dim-witted, racist misogynist” back in November, then cited a few songs he would spin for the occasion: “Also I would probably play public enemy and stockhausen remixes to entertain the republicans. I’m still laughing. Hahahaha. So #trump what do you think, I DJ for you and you release your tax returns?”

When Billboard asked Moby to expand on his theoretical playlist for the night, he picked out a few additional tracks like Green Day’s “American Idiot,” The Clash’s “I’m So Bored with the U.S.A.,” Kendrick Lamar’s “Alright,” U2’s “Sunday Bloody Sunday,” and more. See the full playlist below.

See Also...

Comments

More from EW