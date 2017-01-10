Prince's estate strikes branding and licensing deal

Bravado, the merchandise and brand management branch of Universal Music Group, struck a deal with the Estate of Prince Rogers Nelson on Tuesday for future worldwide branding and licensing of the iconic musician.

“Prince’s legendary performances, his unmistakable style and music, his incomparable artistry — all continue to make a lasting impression on art, music, culture, design and fashion and will continue for generations to come,” Bravado CEO Mat Vlasic said in a statement. “As the leading global provider of consumer, lifestyle and branding services to artists, Bravado will bring passion and energy to working with the Estate to create unmatched opportunities and ensure Prince continues to thrill fans and impact culture around the world.”

Prince died of an accidental fentanyl overdose in April 2016 at the age of 57. Questions soon arose about how the late star’s estate would be handled, with lawyers planning release strategies for unpublished music, streaming giant TIDAL expanding its exclusive rights to the Purple One’s catalog, and Universal Music Group obtaining worldwide publishing privileges for his complete collection of songs. 4Ever, the 40-track compilation that was Prince’s first posthumous release, came out in November.

“With Prince, there were no limits and rules,” Sheila E., a former member of Prince’s touring band, recently told EW. “It was genius how he would work things out.”