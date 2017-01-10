Fifth Harmony announce first performance without Camila Cabello

Fifth Harmony will take the stage to perform at the People’s Choice Awards on Jan. 18, in what will be the group’s first performance as a foursome.

Though the pop stars saw success in 2016 — they landed their first top 10 hit in EW’s No. 2 song of the year, “Work From Home” — the group made headlines in December when Camila Cabello left abruptly. The four remaining members, Ally Brooke Hernandez, Normani Kordei, Dinah Jane Hansen, and Lauren Jauregui, have continued on sans Cabello, and are currently preparing a follow-up album to 2016’s 7/27.

The People’s Choice Awards will also mark their first performance of 2017.

“I’m incredibly grateful to start the New Year off by performing at People’s Choice Awards,” Kordei said in a statement. “We have such a special performance for our fans. I’m stoked – it’s lit!”

Hernandez also expressed her excitement in a statement, saying “We’ve all grown so much over the past four years and I am ecstatic to begin 2017 with a renewed commitment to each other and our music. It’s gonna be an outstanding year,” as did Hansen, who wrote, “I can’t wait to share everything we’re working on for 2017 with our Harmonizers! The fans have been with us through it all and we’re ready for what’s next with their incredible support!”

Jauregui chimed in as well, saying that she was excited for the upcoming year and that the group had “so many amazing things in store, and it’s all for our beautiful fans.”

Fifth Harmony is up for Favorite Group at the People’s Choice Awards, which air air Wednesday, Jan. 18 at 9 p.m. ET on CBS.