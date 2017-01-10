Eddie Vedder covers Neil Young, Patti Smith at Obama farewell

Before Barack Obama gave his farewell address on Tuesday night in Chicago, Illinois native Eddie Vedder performed a short acoustic set of songs, including covers of Patti Smith and Neil Young.

Backed by the Chicago Children’s Choir, the Pearl Jam lead singer performed Smith’s “People Have the Power” and Young’s “Rockin’ in the Free World” as well as Labi Siffre’s “Something Inside So Strong.” Vedder also played one of his own tracks, “Rise” from the Into the Wild soundtrack.

See social media videos of Vedder’s performance below.

Eddie Vedder kicks off #ObamaFarewell in Chicago https://t.co/i8QAwYRjhC — Weijia Jiang (@WeijiaJiangTV) January 11, 2017

Eddie Vedder w/ Voice Of Chicago performance at POTUS's Farewell Address .. Periscope Video https://t.co/83kEtienjN — ❄️ demetrios ❄️ (@demetriosns) January 11, 2017

Vedder supported Obama during the 2012 election and visited with Obama and his family in Hawaii two years ago.