Charlotte Church calls Trump 'tyrant' when asked to sing at inauguration

Charlotte Church joins a growing list of artists who have said no to performing at President-elect Donald Trump’s inauguration on Jan. 20.

“Your staff have asked me to sing at your inauguration,” the Welsh singer tweeted to Trump early Tuesday morning, “a simple Internet search would show I think you’re a tyrant. Bye.” Her message was followed by four poop emoji.

@realDonaldTrump Your staff have asked me to sing at your inauguration, a simple Internet search would show I think you're a tyrant. Bye💩💩💩💩 — Charlotte Church (@charlottechurch) January 10, 2017

Church has experience as a classical singer and released multiple albums with religious tones, including 2000’s Dream a Dream, a collection of Christmas carols. She also performed on the soundtrack for Ron Howard’s 2001 film A Beautiful Mind. In more recent years, her music has leaned toward pop with songs like “Crazy Chick,” off her 2005 album Tissues and Issues.

Church’s dismissal of Trump’s offer is just one of many in recent weeks. British The X-Factor alum Rebecca Ferguson tweeted on Jan. 2 that she would only perform at the inauguration if she were able to sing the iconic 1937 protest song, “Strange Fruit.” She followed up on Tuesday with a longer note explaining that she would not sing on Jan. 20. Grammy-winning producer David Foster told PEOPLE that he “politely declined” the opportunity to be involved with the ceremony, and an ask is also out to the Beach Boys, who have yet to make a decision about participating.

Notably, members of famed dance troupe the Rockettes have also expressed discomfort about performing at the inauguration; one dancer told Marie Claire, “I feel like dancing for Trump would be disrespecting the men and women who work with us, the people we care about.”

The Mormon Tabernacle Choir is slated to appear during the ceremonies, but one member, Jan Chamberlin, quit the group after the decision was made. “I […] know, looking from the outside in, it will appear that Choir is endorsing tyranny and fa[s]cism by singing for this man,” she wrote.

One singer, though, has agreed to perform: America’s Got Talent star Jackie Evancho will sing the national anthem at the inauguration.