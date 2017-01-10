Tony Visconti writes emotional note about David Bowie one year after his death

One year after David Bowie’s death, the artist’s longtime producer Tony Visconti shared an emotional note on Facebook, remembering his friend. Titled “The Worst Next Day,” the note reveals how Visconti felt when he found out about Bowie’s passing.

The singer/producer was on tour with his band Holy Holy at the time that the news broke, and the group had just finished a performance in Toronto the night before. “Looking back a year I realize I was so fortunate I was with my band when the news broke,” he writes. “If I was on my own I would have been totally devastated, totally.”

Visconti then mentions that, while grieving, he often has conversations with Bowie in his head. “Grief is a very real thing. There is no control over it,” he says. “I have been on an emotional roller coaster all year and I know most of you have been too. I talk to David in my head all the time. It’s still very hard to come to terms with.”

He ends, Visconti says he will “try to accept that David has passed.” He continues: “I’ve been through every stage of grief in the past 365 days, including anger. Of course, he never left us in spirit. We are fortunate to have lived in the same time as him. We’ve seen him, we’ve heard him sing and speak, we’ve hugged him, we’ve worshipped him and we are constantly reminded of him daily. He was a legend in his lifetime and he will be a legend until the end of time. But he was my friend too. I miss him dearly.”

See Visconti’s full note via Facebook below.

Visconti had worked with Bowie throughout his career and co-produced his final album Blackstar. Last year, he told British music monthly Mojo that Bowie revealed his cancer while they were making the record in January 2015, a year before its release. “David said, ‘I have something to show you,’ and he pulled his wooly hat off and he was completely bald,” Visconti said. “And he said, ‘I have cancer …’ – and my life hasn’t been the same since that moment.”