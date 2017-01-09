U2’s fifth album, The Joshua Tree, turns 30 this year and the band will tour select stadiums and make their North American festival debut, headlining this year’s Bonnaroo, to celebrate.

U2 will perform the 1987 album in its entirety at each show, which will also include special guest appearances from acts like Mumford & Sons, OneRepublic, and The Lumineers, and Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds.

“Recently I listened back to The Joshua Tree for the first time in nearly 30 years… it’s quite an opera,” Bono said in a statement. “A lot of emotions which feel strangely current, love, loss, broken dreams, seeking oblivion, polarization… all the greats… I’ve sung some of these songs a lot… but never all of them. I’m up for it, if our audience is as excited as we are… it’s gonna be a great night.”

The Edge echoed his sentiment: “It seems like we have come full circle from when The Joshua Tree songs were originally written, with global upheaval, extreme right wing politics and some fundamental human rights at risk. To celebrate the album – as the songs seem so relevant and prescient of these times too – we decided to do these shows, it feels right for now. We’re looking forward to it.”

Produced by Brian Eno and Daniel Lanois, The Joshua Tree houses iconic U2 songs like, “With Or Without You,” “I Still Haven’t Found What I’m Looking For,” and “Where the Streets Have No Name.” The collection was U2’s first No. 1 album in the United States and went on to sell more than 25 million albums worldwide and nab the Grammy for Album of the Year.

U2: The Joshua Tree tour will be the band’s first time on the road since 2015’s iNNOCENCE + eXPERIENCE tour, and will kick off in Vancouver on May 12. See all dates, including their Bonnaroo appearance, below.

Tickets go on sale Monday, January 16 in Ireland, the U.K., and Europe and January 17 in the U.S. and Canada.

NORTH AMERICAN TOUR DATES:

May 12 – Vancouver, BC – BC Place*

May 14 – Seattle, WA – CenturyLink Field*

May 17 – Santa Clara, CA – Levi’s Stadium*

May 20 – Los Angeles, CA – Rose Bowl+

May 24 – Houston, TX – NRG Stadium+

May 26 – Dallas, TX – AT&T Stadium+

June 3 – Chicago, IL – Soldier Field+

June 7 – Pittsburgh, PA – Heinz Field+

June 8-11 – Manchester, TN – Bonnaroo Festival

June 11 – Miami, FL – Hard Rock Stadium^

June 14 – Tampa, FL – Raymond James Stadium^

June 18 – Philadelphia, PA – Lincoln Financial Field+

June 20 – Washington DC – FedExField+

June 23 – Toronto, ON – Rogers Centre+

June 25 – Boston, MA – Gillette Stadium+

June 28 – East Rutherford, NJ – MetLife Stadium+

July 1 – Cleveland, OH – FirstEnergy Stadium^

* with Mumford & Sons

+ with The Lumineers

^ with OneRepublic

EUROPEAN TOUR DATES:

July 8 – London, UK – Twickenham

July 12 – Berlin, DE – Olympic Stadium

July 15 – Rome, IT – Olympic Stadium

July 18 – Barcelona, ES – Olympic Stadium

July 22 – Dublin, IE – Croke Park

July 25 – Paris, FR – Stade de France

July 29 – Amsterdam, NE – Amsterdam Arena

August 1 – Brussels, BE – Stade Roi Baudouin

with Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds