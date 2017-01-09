Spotify CEO pitches President Obama on 'President of Playlists' job

Barack Obama will have his hands full even after he leaves the White House in just under two weeks. He’ll shape redistricting efforts through the National Democratic Redistricting Committee, continue his My Brother’s Keeper youth mentorship initiative, and begin work on his presidential library. And, in the immediate future, there’s the restful vacation he’s promised to Michelle.

But all of Obama’s outstanding commitments didn’t deter Spotify CEO Daniel Ek from playfully suggesting another post-presidential route on Monday. “Hey @BarackObama,” tweeted Ek, “I heard that you were interested in a role at Spotify. Have you seen this one?”

Hey @BarackObama, I heard you were interested in a role at Spotify. Have you seen this one? https://t.co/iragpCowpO — Daniel Ek (@eldsjal) January 9, 2017

Ek linked to a job listing for “President of Playlists” that was eerily tailored to Obama’s qualifications. “Have at least eight years experience running a highly-regarded nation”? Check. “Someone with good team spirit, excellent work ethic, a friendly and warm attitude, and a Nobel Peace Prize”? Got it. “Ever had Kendrick Lamar play at your birthday bash?” — come on, man. Of course, the job being based out of New York could present a problem, as Obama plans to remain in Washington, D.C., in 2017.

Spotify and the streaming industry blossomed during Obama’s presidency and he used the medium to great effect, churning out savvy playlists for his inauguration, working out, and the summertime. And from hosting Lamar and numerous other musicians at the White House to praising the likes of Bob Dylan and Aretha Franklin, Obama has made himself known as America’s Music-Lover-In-Chief.