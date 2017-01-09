Shawn Mendes performs original song at friend's wedding

Shawn Mendes gave two lifelong friends the ultimate wedding gift when he stopped by the couple’s reception to perform an original song.

In a video from the ceremony, the “Treat You Better” singer is seen performing the song, titled “Try My Best,” during the couple’s first dance. According to Billboard, the song is based on a love letter that the groom once dedicated to the bride.

“Oh I try my best for you,” Mendes sings over an acoustic guitar. “I promise to hold you close and be with you every day.”

Hear the song in the video below.