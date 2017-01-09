Nine Inch Nails, A Tribe Called Quest, Frank Ocean, Solange to headline Panorama NYC

Panorama NYC, the Coachella organizers’ East Coast festival, will return for its second year July 28-30 — and now the event has revealed its lineup. Monday morning organizers announced that Nine Inch Nails, Frank Ocean, Tame Impala, A Tribe Called Quest, alt-J, and Solange will headline.

Taking place on Randall’s Island Park, the same location as Governors Ball Music Festival and the same location the fest billed last year, Panorama will also feature MGMT, Tyler the Creator, Nicolas Jaar, Glass Animals, Mitski, Spoon, Belle & Sebastian, Justice, Angel Olsen, and more.

Tickets go on sale Friday, January 13 at 10 a.m. ET on the festival’s website. Pre-sale for American Express Card Members begins Thursday, January 12, also at 10 a.m. ET.