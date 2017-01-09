Step aside, “Black Beatles.” The Billboard Hot 100 is taking on a “Bad and Boujee” vibe.

The Migos track, with help from Lil Uzi Vert, reached the top spot on the Hot 100 on Monday, Billboard reported. It derailed the viral Rae Sremmurd and Gucci Mane collaboration “Black Beatles,” which was No. 1 for seven of the last eight weeks.

“Bad and Boujee” moved up from No. 2 and has become Migos and Lil Uzi Vert’s first-ever No. 1 hit. Like “Black Beatles,” this collab has been fueled by memes, particularly around the “Raindrop, drop top” line.

Billboard notes “Bad” could be propelled next week by Donald Glover’s shoutout during Sunday night’s Golden Globes Awards. “I really want to thank the Migos,” Glover said, “not for being in [Atlanta] but for making ‘Bad and Boujee.’ Like, that’s the best song… ever.”

Migos appreciated Glover’s props the next morning in a statement: “It was an honor to have been on ATLANTA as guests and to have our friend Donald Glover thank us in his Golden Globes acceptance speech is real recognizing real. We put our city on our backs and we want to thank him and the whole world for making ‘Bad and Boujee’ as successful as it is. C U L T U R E album coming 1/27.”