Chairlift announce final shows

In December, indie-pop act Chairlift announced their intent to break up after a final string of shows. The group detailed that farewell tour Monday.

Kicking off April 7 at the San Francisco club Bimbos, Chairlift will play seven shows in six different states in April. Their final concert is scheduled for April 22 at Brooklyn Steel, a new, 1,800-capacity venue in Brooklyn’s Williamsburg neighborhood that’s set to open earlier that month. Tickets for all the gigs go on sale Friday.

Tickets for our final shows go on sale Friday. Dates below ::: pic.twitter.com/lqLsqzyPq3 — CHAIRLIFT (@Chairlifted) January 9, 2017

“It’s been an incredible 10 years as a band, and it blows our minds to be able [to] say that every goal we had when we started recording in 2006 has been accomplished,” the band wrote in December when announcing their dissolution. “Thank you from the bottom of our hearts for all the love and support you’ve given us, for bring us all over the world, for waiting to meet us after shows, for learning the dance moves, and for singing along loudly.”

Chairlift released their third album, Moth, last year and its track “Crying in Public” made EW’s best songs of 2016.