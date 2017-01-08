Mariah Carey to take break from social media after New Year's Eve performance

Mariah Carey further addressed the now infamous performance mishap on New Year’s Eve in an audio statement posted on her official Twitter account Sunday morning. The pop icon echoed what her publicity and management reps have expressed previously by saying the production team in Times Square “spoiled” the performance.

“I haven’t really addressed the situation that happened on New Year’s Eve, and in time I will, but for now I want everyone to know that I came to New Year’s Eve in New York in great spirits and I was looking forward to a celebratory moment with the world,” she said. “It’s a shame we were put into the hands of a production team with technical issues who chose to capitalize on circumstances beyond our control.”

She continued, “It’s not practical for a singer to sing live and be able to hear themselves properly in the middle of Times Square with all the noise, the freezing cold, the smoke from the smoke machines, thousands of people celebrating — especially when their ear monitors were not working at all. Listen, guys. They spoiled me. Thus, it turned into an opportunity to humiliate me and all those excited to ring in the new year with me.”

Carey added that while her “feelings are hurt,” she’s thankful for the support from her family, friends, and fans.

“I’m gonna take a break from media moments, social media moments,” she said. “Although I am going to fulfill my professional obligations. This is an important time for me to finally take a moment for myself, to be with my loved ones, and to prepare for my upcoming tour in March.”

Listen to the full audio from her statement below.

Carey broke her silence on the New Year’s Eve mishap in an interview with EW earlier this month. “All I can say is Dick Clark was an incredible person and I was lucky enough to work with him when I first started in the music business. I’m of the opinion that Dick Clark would not have let an artist go through that and he would have been as mortified as I was in real time,” she told EW. Carey added that while the performance would not stop her from doing live events in the future, “it will make me less trusting of using anyone outside of my own team.”