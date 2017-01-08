David Bowie's 'No Plan' music video released on his birthday

Ziggy Stardust lives on through his work: A new music video for David Bowie’s “No Plan” dropped Sunday on what would have been the icon’s 70th birthday.

The track is one of three new songs from Bowie off the soundtrack to Lazarus, his Off-Broadway musical and one of his last compositions written before his death in January 2016. “When I Met You” and “Killing a Little Time” are the other two, and all three are available on the No Plan EP.

The new music video plays out over close-up shots of a television store window display, the lyrics materializing across screens of static.

“He seemed truly at peace and excited by what he was experiencing,” James Nicola of the New York Theatre Workshop (where Lazarus debuted) told EW before Bowie’s death. “He floated into the lobby, really happy.”

Watch the video above, and download or stream the No Plan EP here.