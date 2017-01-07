Halftime is game time for Lady Gaga. Mother Monster is getting ready for the big Super Bowl Halftime show performance next month in a behind-the-scenes photo from rehearsals.

“30 days till #superbowl,” Gaga wrote on Instagram Friday. The Joanne singer will take the stage on Sunday, Feb. 5 at the NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas.

Gaga was first rumored for the gig back in September, but she soon made it official in an announcement by the end of the month. “It’s not an illusion. The rumors are true,” she tweeted at the time. “This year the SUPER BOWL goes GAGA!”

Last year, Coldplay headlined the Super Bowl Halftime show, which also included appearances by Bruno Mars and Beyoncé. Super Bowl 50 garnered approximately 111.9 million viewers, according to Billboard.

Gaga is heading to the grand stage after debuting her latest album, Joanne, in October with songs including “Perfect Illusion” and “Million Reasons.”

See her Super Bowl rehearsal pic below.