Camila Cabello laughs off Ellen's Fifth Harmony joke

Fifth Harmony wasted no time replacing their open spot with the help of Ellen, and former group member Camila Cabello is taking notice.

After leaving the popular X-Factor-created group in mid-December, Cabello’s relationship with 5H — now comprised of Ally Brooke, Dinah Jane Hansen, Lauren Jauregui, and Normani Kordei — has been strained to say the least. The group has released several statements questioning the singer’s sudden departure for a solo career.

Ellen being Ellen took a light-hearted approach to the drama, posting a pic of her wearing all red to match the group’s latest non-Cabello photo. Taking the joke in stride, Cabello responded, “Man!! Replaced so soon!! Ellen, you were always a better dancer than me anyway…”

Looks like it’s just us now. pic.twitter.com/JFGOuX40zU — Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) January 7, 2017

Man!! replaced so soon!! Ellen, you were always a better dancer than me anyway…. 😂😂😂🙌❤ https://t.co/sEbbbfWczN — Camila Cabello (@camilacabello97) January 7, 2017

5H revealed Cabello’s departure in a Dec. 19 statement, citing “we have been informed via her representative that Camila has decided to leave Fifth Harmony. We wish her well.” The singer responded to their alleged shock in her own Twitter statement, stressing “the girls were aware of my feelings through the long, much needed conversations about the future that we had during tour.”

As for future work, EW learned last month the four remaining 5H members are already working on a follow-up album to 2016’s 7/27. Cabello’s post-Fifth Harmony career has already taken off; her duets with both Shawn Mendes and Machine Gun Kelly are topping the charts.