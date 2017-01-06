Diana Ross will headline ESSENCE Festival for the first time ever

This article originally appeared on ESSENCE.com.

Festival lovers and music fans are in for a quite treat this summer as music industry icon Diana Ross is gearing up to headline the 23rd Annual ESSENCE Festival for the very first time.

The ultimate performer and businesswoman, Ross has remained a prominent figure in the entertainment industry throughout the course of her nearly 60-year career. From her humble Detroit beginnings as a founding member of the Primettes (who later became The Supremes) at just 15 years old, to her unforgettable tenure as Motown’s leading lady and showstopping performances today, Ross’s unparralleled longevity and signature stage presence has influenced generations of successful young women in music across multiple generes.

In recent years, Ross has continued to add to her robust legacy. She received the coveted Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award in 2012, just one year before she kicked off her three-year-long In The Name Of Love Tour in 2013. The tour spanned multiple countries and wrapped in August of 2016. In 2014, she made a special guest appearance on NBC’s The Voice, while 2015 saw her secure a residency in Las Vegas. Most recently, “The Boss” was among a handful of influential public figures honored by President Obama with the prestigious Medal of Freedom in November of 2016.

As one of the hardest working womem in showbusiness, Ms. Ross is sure to deliver an unforgettable headlining performance that will leave the ESSENCE fest audience mesmerized and reminded of all the reasons she is music royalty.

Ross will head up a star-studded performance roster at this year’s ESSENCE Festival that includes Mary J. Blige, Solange, John Legend, Chaka Khan, Master P, India Arie and many more.