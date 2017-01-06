Ed Sheeran originally wrote one of his new songs for Rihanna

Ed Sheeran surprised fans with long-awaited new music on Friday when he released two new singles, “Shape of You” and “Castle on the Hill.” During a visit to the BBC Radio 1 Breakfast Show, the British singer/songwriter revealed that when he and Snow Patrol’s Johnny McDaid and producer Steve Mac were co-writing “Shape of You,” the three imagined the tune being brought to life by a different pop star.

“We were writing the song and I was like, ‘This would really work for Rihanna,'” Sheeran explained to Nick Grimshaw.

Sheeran then recalled imagining the Barbadian star singing the lyrics to the song before he ultimately decided to keep the track for his own use: “I started singing lyrics like ‘putting Van the Man on the juke box’ and I was like, ‘She’s not really going to sing that, is she?’ And then we sort of decided halfway through that we were just gonna make it for me.”

Listen to “Shape of You” below.