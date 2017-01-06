Despite many David Bowie fans’ assumption that the pop superstar’s last album, Blackstar, and the track “Lazarus” in particular, were a knowing message from Bowie about his impending death, the song’s video director Jonah Renck is saying otherwise.

Per the Guardian, Renck reveals in a new documentary, David Bowie: The Last Five Years, that the star, who died Jan. 10, 2016 just after Blackstar came out, found out his cancer was terminal while filming the music video for “Lazarus.”

The song features lyrics like “Look up here, I’m in heaven” and its videos show Bowie singing the morbid lines from a hospital bed. Despite the obvious imagery to death, Renck says the hospital scene was his idea, not Bowie’s.

“I immediately said, ‘The song is called ‘Lazarus,’ you should be in bed,” Renck told the Guardian. “To me, it had to do with the biblical aspect of it…it had nothing to do with him being ill. I found out later that, the week we were shooting, it was when he was told it was over, they were ending treatments and that his illness had won.”

David Bowie: The Last Five Years, a documentary tracking the making of Bowie’s final album and his off-Broadway show Lazarus, is set to premiere this Saturday on BBC2, a day before what would have been the singer’s 70th birthday.