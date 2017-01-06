Chance the Rapper can add another accolade to his rapidly growing resume. The 23-year-old Chicago musician announced Friday that he’s now a board member of his hometown’s DuSable Museum of African American History.

“I’m honored to announce I have been made a board member of Chicago’s historic DuSable Museum of African American History,” Chance tweeted. “I got big plans 💪🏾”

Founded in 1961, the DuSable Museum was one of the nation’s first institutions expressly designed to celebrate black culture and became an affiliate of the Smithsonian Institution last year. Engagement with the Chicago community runs in Chance’s family: His father, Ken Williams-Bennett, has worked on the staffs of Mayors Harold Washington and Rahm Emanuel and was also named to DuSable’s board.

Earlier this week, Chance was announced as one of the headliners for this year’s Governors Ball, set for June in New York City. The busy week confirms his hot streak has continued into 2017: Last year, Chance dominated the music world with his excellent mixtape Coloring Book; collaborations with Kanye West, John Legend, and Jeremih; a buzzy Christmas Saturday Night Live appearance; and quirky one-off moments like revising the Kit-Kat jingle and creating a bathtime playlist.