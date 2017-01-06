Calvin Harris and Rihanna's 'This Is What You Came For' gets '80s remix

You’ve come to the right place if you’re into Rihanna and ’80s nostalgia.

“This Is What You Came For,” the Barbadian pop star’s recent collaboration with uber-DJ Calvin Harris, has been re-imagined as a pitch-perfect power ballad by the intrepid YouTube user Saint-Laurent.

In addition to slowing the tempo and adding period-appropriate instrumentation — yep, there’s a wailing guitar — the remix also overhauls the video itself, squeezing it into a squarish aspect ratio and adding VHS tracking lines.

Watch the ’80s remix of “This Is What You Came For” above, see the original video here, and check out Taylor Swift and Chvrches’ takes on the track.