Gospel singer Kim Burrell’s Texas radio show has been canceled in the wake of a homophobic sermon.

Texas Southern University hosted Burrell’s radio show “Bridging the Gap” since June 2016, and the Houston school announced this week that the show on station KTSU would no longer run. The show featured Burrell’s “unique take on music, life and society” as well as guests, according to KTSU’s site.

“The Kim Burrell show is no longer airing as part of KTSU Radio programming,” TSU said in a statement to the Associated Press.

Burrell faced criticism after a video posted Dec. 30 showed Burrell delivering a sermon at the Love & Liberty Fellowship Church in Houston, where she is a senior pastor. The 44-year-old singer condemns homosexuality as “perverted” and an “embarrassment.”

Burell was supposed to perform on The Ellen DeGeneres Show on Thursday to support her contribution to the Hidden Figures soundtrack, but on Wednesday DeGeneres announced Burrell would not perform a song. Instead, DeGeneres and Burrell’s collaborator Pharrell Williams addressed Burrell’s remarks and condemned them.

“I actually didn’t know … [Burrell]. She made a statement she was doing a Facebook Live and she said some very not nice things about homosexuals, so I didn’t feel that was good of me to have her on the show to give her a platform after she was saying things about me,” DeGeneres said before ceding to Williams.

“There’s no space, there’s no room for any kind of prejudice in 2017 and moving on,” Williams said. “There’s no room.”