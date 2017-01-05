Grateful Dead premiere fiery 1966 take on 'Good Morning Little Schoolgirl'

After celebrating their 50th anniversary in 2015, the Grateful Dead keep on truckin’ — through solo projects, offshoots like Dead & Company and Phil Lesh and Friends, and now with a reissue series.

The first installment of the undertaking, a deluxe version of the Dead’s self-titled 1967 debut, drops Jan. 20. On top of the original album, which features versions of future live staples like “Morning Dew” and “Cold Rain and Snow,” the release also includes previously unreleased audio from the Dead’s back-to-back shows at Vancouver’s P.N.E. Garden Auditorium on July 29 and 30, 1966.

Among the Dead’s earliest live recordings — the band performed their first gig as the Grateful Dead in December 1965 — the P.N.E. Garden Auditorium concerts capture the group’s early, blues-heavy sound before they found their far-out, psychedelic groove later in the ’60s.

EW is excited to premiere the Dead’s version of blues standard “Good Morning Little Schoolgirl” — with harmonica and vocal work from early member Ron “Pigpen” McKernan, who died in 1973 — from their July 29, 1966 show. Hear it below.