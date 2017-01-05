Hear Fifth Harmony singer Normani Kordei's impressive Solange covers

Normani Kordei is making a case for a solo career of her own.

The Fifth Harmony member recorded and shared covers of two Solange tracks as a mash-up, both from the singer’s acclaimed album A Seat at the Table.

With an organ and otherwise limited backing production, Kordei starts with the soft yet empowered “Don’t Touch My Hair.” About halfway through the mashup, the 20-year-old shifts into standout cut “Cranes in the Sky,” singing primarily over an a capella arrangement. Kordei even hits the whistle register at the end of song — perhaps the most impressive part.

“[Solange] has clearly taken the time to create a unique body of work and emote through her music from a true place,” Kordei told USA Today, which debuted the song.

5H is preparing for its first year without Camila Cabello in the four-piece group. The pop group shared a shot of the four remaining members on Thursday, all in red with a simple caption: “Twenty Seventeen.”

Hear Kordei’s covers above.