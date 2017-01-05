Fifth Harmony share first press photo without Camila Cabello

Losing a member isn’t slowing Fifth Harmony down: The group just posted their first press photo since Camila Cabello left the group in mid-December.

The photo, posted on their official Twitter account, features the remaining four women — Ally Brooke, Normani Kordei, Dinah Jane, and Lauren Jauregui — wearing red outfits against a red backdrop. “Twenty Seventeen,” they tweeted along with the image.

Fifth Harmony first shared news of Cabello’s departure Dec. 19 in a statement: “After 4 and a half years of being together, we have been informed via her representative that Camila has decided to leave Fifth Harmony. We wish her well.”

Cabello responded with a statement of her own, where she said that “the girls were aware of my feelings through the long, much needed conversations about the future that we had during tour.”

“Saying that they were just informed through my representatives that I was ‘leaving the group’ is simply not true,” she continued. “Just like the other girls said in their statement about their plans, I had also planned to continue with my own solo endeavors in the new year, but I did not intend to end things with Fifth Harmony this way.”

Last month, EW learned that the four women left in Fifth Harmony were already at work, prepping a follow-up album to 2016’s 7/27.

See the photo below, and read more about Cabello’s final days as a member of Fifth Harmony here.