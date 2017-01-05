Chance the Rapper ranked Kanye West's albums

On Wednesday, Complex published a ranking of Kanye West’s studio albums and reignited one of hip-hop’s enduring debates in the process: What exactly is the definitive ranking of West’s discography? There’s perhaps no person more qualified to answer the question than Chance the Rapper, who West has tapped as his protégé — and on Thursday morning, the Chicago MC weighed in on the topic.

After tweeting out some criticism of the list Wednesday night — “How am I supposed to keep reading this after you put Late Registration 2nd to last?? *Tyra Banks’ “We were all rooting for you” gif*,” Chance wrote — he delivered his personal rankings:

1) LR

2) TCDO

3) MBDTF

4) Graduation

5) WTT

6) TLOP

7) Yeezus

8) 808's@Complex — Lil Chano From 79th (@chancetherapper) January 5, 2017

For West neophytes, “LR” and “TCDO” represent 2005’s Late Registration and 2004’s The College Dropout, his first two albums. “MBDTF” is his sprawling 2010 opus My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy; “WTT” is his decadent 2011 collaboration with Jay Z, Watch the Throne; “TLOP” is last year’s The Life of Pablo — which Chance himself contributed to extensively, between his revered “Ultralight Beam” guest verse and co-writing credits on “Famous” and “Waves.”

West’s early output coincided with the 23-year-old’s formative years — and Chance has been vocal about the influence of The College Dropout and Late Registration on his work. “In 2004 Kanye changed the way I viewed music when he released College Dropout, a year later he did it again #LateRegistration,” he tweeted in August 2015. And in May 2011, nearly a year before releasing his debut mixtape, 10 Day, Chance tweeted, “this #10day tape is my College Dropout, as weird as it sounds, i want n—-s to look back at this when I’m 30 and say ‘I miss the old chano.'”

Chance’s third mixtape, Coloring Book, features West on its opening song, “All We Got,” and ranked among EW’s best albums of 2016. He capped the year with performances on Saturday Night Live and the release of Merry Christmas Lil’ Mama, his collaborative Christmas mixtape with Jeremih. And his 2017 is off to a promising start: On Wednesday, New York’s Governors Ball festival announced Chance would headline its 2017 installment.