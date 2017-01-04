Entertainment Weekly

Music

John Mayer debuts new song 'Moving On, Getting Over' at intimate L.A. show

@Will_Robinson_

Posted on

John Mayer’s intimate Los Angeles show had another surprise for his ardent fans: new music.

The guitarist debuted “Moving On, Getting Over” during his Tuesday night show at Hollywood’s Hotel Café. Mayer sang and grooved to the funky tune over a backing track. After playing it, Mayer insisted the house “Run it back!”

“Debut of ‘Moving on and Getting Over’ last night. Let’s shoot a video for it. I wanna daaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaance,” Mayer tweeted, along with a fan video of the performance.

Mayer’s seventh studio album, The Search for Everything, is slated to be released Jan. 20 — his first record since 2013’s Paradise Valley. He previously released another track, “Love on the Weekend,” last November.

Hear Mayer’s new music and see his tweets above.

