John Mayer’s intimate Los Angeles show had another surprise for his ardent fans: new music.
The guitarist debuted “Moving On, Getting Over” during his Tuesday night show at Hollywood’s Hotel Café. Mayer sang and grooved to the funky tune over a backing track. After playing it, Mayer insisted the house “Run it back!”
“Debut of ‘Moving on and Getting Over’ last night. Let’s shoot a video for it. I wanna daaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaance,” Mayer tweeted, along with a fan video of the performance.
Mayer’s seventh studio album, The Search for Everything, is slated to be released Jan. 20 — his first record since 2013’s Paradise Valley. He previously released another track, “Love on the Weekend,” last November.
Hear Mayer’s new music and see his tweets above.