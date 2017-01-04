Tool, Chance the Rapper, and Phoenix to headline NYC's Governors Ball

Governors Ball, the 3-day New York City music festival, announced the lineup for its seventh iteration Wednesday. Prog-metal act Tool, rising hip-hop star Chance the Rapper, and indie-rock band Phoenix will headline the event, which will take place on the city’s Randall’s Island for the sixth consecutive year, from June 2 to June 4.

While Tool and Chance both toured in 2016 — the latter in support of one of EW’s best albums of 2016, Coloring Book — Phoenix’s headlining slot is the band’s first announced gig on U.S. soil since an August 2014 appearance at Los Angeles’ FYF Fest. Late last year, the French group, whose most recent album, Bankrupt!, came out in 2013, announced an upcoming performance at July’s Bilbao BBK Live in Spain.

Governors Ball’s next tier of acts is also noteworthy. New Zealand singer-songwriter Lorde, whose inclusion on the Coachella lineup Tuesday announced her first full show since November 2014, will appear at the festival. So will Donald Glover’s alter ego Childish Gambino, who turned from rap to funk on his latest release, December’s Awaken, My Love! “Uptown Funk” producer Mark Ronson will appear with known collaborator and Tame Impala frontman Kevin Parker — the two teamed up most recently for Lady Gaga’s “Perfect Illusion” — in an act billed as “Mark Ronson VS Kevin Parker.”

Beyond the headliners, the Governors Ball lineup boasts a robust blend of rock, hip-hop, and EDM. Flume, Wu-Tang Clan, Logic, Wiz Khalifa, Marshmello, Beach House, Schoolboy Q, Air, the Avalanches, Rae Sremmurd, the Head and the Heart, and Tove Lo will appear at the festival. They’ll be joined by Phantogram, Majid Jordan, Banks, A$AP Ferg, Bleachers, Local Natives, Franz Ferdinand, Mac DeMarco, Royal Blood, YG, Parquet Courts, Charli XCX, Bleachers, Rufus Du Sol, Warpaint, Danny Brown, Michael Kiwanuka, Kehlani, and Car Seat Headrest.

Governors Ball and its parent company, Founders Entertainment, faced a number of challenges in 2016. Goldenvoice, the heavyweight concert promoter behind events including Coachella and Delaware’s Firefly, announced a competing 3-day festival, Panorama, which took place on Randall’s Island in July and featured Arcade Fire, Kendrick Lamar, and LCD Soundsystem. Shortly after Panorama was announced, Live Nation, the competing organizer behind Lollapalooza, Bonnaroo, and more, acquired a majority stake in Founders. And Governors Ball 2016 was hobbled by a Saturday rainstorm, which led festival organizers to cancel the Sunday portion — and Kanye West’s first headlining American appearance since the February release of his album The Life of Pablo — entirely. (West would futilely attempt a surprise gig at Manhattan club Webster Hall later that night.)

After that cancellation, Governors Ball, Founders, and Live Nation regrouped for the first inaugural Meadows Festival, held outside Citi Field in Flushing, Queens, on Oct. 1 and 2. But that event faced challenges of its own when Saturday headliner the Weeknd pulled out at the last minute and West — booked to headline Sunday in the midst of his Saint Pablo Tour — terminated his set early upon receiving word that his wife, Kim Kardashian, had been held at gunpoint in Paris.

Tickets for Governors Ball 2017 go on sale Friday, Jan. 6 at 12 p.m. ET.