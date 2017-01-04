Foo Fighters reportedly recording new album

Foo Fighters are back in the studio, according to a new interview with an industry insider. On the heels of yesterday’s lineup announcement for the BottleRock Napa Valley festival, slated for Memorial Weekend in Northern California, the Napa Valley Register published an interview with Dave Graham, the CEO of the event’s promoter Latitude 38 Entertainment.

“The Foo Fighters are in the studio all next year recording a new album,” Graham told the newspaper. “BottleRock may be their only show in 2017 in North America.”

While BottleRock is the alt-rock band’s only announced gig stateside, they’ve announced multiple European dates for June and July. Those shows include appearances at Reyjavík, Iceland’s Secret Solstice festival on June 16 and at Denmark’s Roskilde Festival on June 30.

In late 2014, Foo Fighters released their eighth and most recent album, Sonic Highways, in conjunction with an HBO docuseries of the same name. In November 2015, the band released the Saint Cecilia EP. Drummer Taylor Hawkins released his brief solo debut, K.O.T.A., last November.

“As long as we can do whatever we want to do, we’ll do it until we die,” frontman Dave Grohl told EW in July 2015 when reflecting on the band’s future. “We’re not breaking up anytime soon, that would be like your grandparents getting a divorce. Too weird.”