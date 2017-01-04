Hear an unreleased Elliott Smith song from new Either/Or reissue

An expanded reissue of Elliott Smith’s seminal third album Either/Or will hit shelves later this year — and fans can hear one of the unearthed demos included on the new edition now.

The late singer-songwriter’s label, Kill Rock Stars, will release Either/Or: Expanded Edition on March 10 on vinyl, CD, and as a digital download. The reissue will include remastered versions of the original songs, as well as multiple demos and five live tracks from a 1997 gig at the Yo Yo a Go Go festival in Olympia, Washington.

“They really demonstrate how adept he was live as a guitarist — the fingerpicking, slap-picking, and different techniques,” Smith collaborator and archivist Larry Crane told the New York Times, calling the bonus material “dessert after dinner.”

The reissue is the latest posthumous release following Smith’s 2003 death. Much of the material from the Either/Or sessions was released on the 2007 compilation New Moon.

Released in February 1997, Either/Or garnered widespread attention later that year when director Gus Van Sant used five of its tracks, including “Between the Bars” and “Say Yes,” in the Oscar-winning film Good Will Hunting.

In 2016, artists including Waxahatchee, Dinosaur Jr.’s J Mascis, and Julien Baker contributed covers to Say Yes! A Tribute to Elliott Smith.

Below, hear a studio version of “I Figured You Out” from the forthcoming reissue.