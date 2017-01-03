Sia’s newest video for “Never Give Up,” the song she penned for the Lion soundtrack, was officially released on Tuesday. Though the clip is a lyric video, the video still offers everything that’s typically found in a Sia video: a young dancer (or two), album-themed wigs, and a spooky setting.

The video shows two featureless children attempting to escape from a creepy abandoned train station while lyrics to the song pop up as they run around, frantically searching for a way out.

Watch the video below.