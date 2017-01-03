Entertainment Weekly

Watch Sia's eerie new lyric video for 'Never Give Up'

Sia’s newest video for “Never Give Up,” the song she penned for the Lion soundtrack, was officially released on Tuesday. Though the clip is a lyric video, the video still offers everything that’s typically found in a Sia video: a young dancer (or two), album-themed wigs, and a spooky setting.

The video shows two featureless children attempting to escape from a creepy abandoned train station while lyrics to the song pop up as they run around, frantically searching for a way out.

Watch the video below.

