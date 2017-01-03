John Mayer announces release plans for new music

John Mayer announced via Facebook on Monday that he’ll be releasing four new songs from his forthcoming album, The Search for Everything, once a month until the project’s official release. The first “wave” of songs will be out Jan. 20. “There were too many songs to ever get out the door at once,” Mayer wrote.

The singer also posted artwork for the tracks, revealing titles for the first four songs: “Moving On and Getting Over,” “Changing,” “Love on the Weekend,” and “You’re Gonna Live Forever in Me.”

“Love on the Weekend” first premiered in November, after Mayer teased the song’s release on social media. It was his first new music since 2014’s cover of “XO.” At the time, he told fans that his new album includes “more songs than can fit on your standard sized album. But I do think next year is the year of more music coming than I’ve ever put out in one year.”