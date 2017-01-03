George Michael’s discography has seen a massive sales boost in the wake of the singer’s unexpected death.

In the week after he died, Michael’s music — including his solo music and his work with Wham! — saw a bump of 2,678 percent, according to Nielsen Music via Billboard.

His song and album sales went from 17,000 in the week before Michael’s Christmas Day death at age 53 to 477,000 (rounded to the nearest thousand). Most of those came from individual song sales (429,000).

The late pop star’s music has also found its way back to Billboard‘s charts. Michael’s 2008 greatest hits record Twenty Five will reach its peak at No. 12 on next week’s Billboard 200 chart. “Careless Whisper” will make its Hot 100 return at No. 33.