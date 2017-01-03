Beyoncé, Radiohead, Kendrick Lamar to headline Coachella 2017

The Beyhive will descend on Indio, California this spring when Beyoncé hits Coachella for her headlining debut on both Saturday nights of the two-weekend festival.

She’ll headline the fest alongside Radiohead and Kendrick Lamar, who will play Friday and Sunday nights, respectively.

Other top billers include the xx, whose third album comes out next week, and Lorde, whose long-awaited second album will premiere sometime this year. Travis Scott, Father John Misty, Bon Iver, Future, Justice, New Order, and Empire of the Sun will also perform in high-profile slots.

Though Beyoncé appeared at Coachella in 2014 to pop up at her sister Solange’s set, Bey herself has never performed as a solo act at the famed fest. Her forthcoming spot follows a year of high-profile performances, including the Super Bowl halftime show, her massive “Formation” tour, a show-stopping medley at the VMAs, and a genre-blending guest spot at the CMA Awards.

See the full lineup for Coachella – taking place April 14-16 and April 21-23 – below. Festival passes for both weekends go on sale Wednesday, Jan. 4 at 11 a.m. PT.