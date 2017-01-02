The xx share swirling new song 'Say Something Loving'

As the xx are nearing the Jan. 13 release date of their anticipated third album, I See You, the trio has shared another tune from the batch. They dropped “Say Something Loving” early Monday morning.

In keeping with previous work, the song explores the tether between two lovers. Here, singers Romy Croft and Oliver Sim beg each other to — yes — “say something loving,” so a relationship that’s teetering on dissolving might find a way to right course.

The band teased the sunny, piano-and-synth-drive tune this weekend on Twitter when they posted a clip of the group singing it during a recent karaoke-session in Tokyo, Japan.

Listen to “Say Something Loving” below. I See You is currently available for pre-order. They have previously shared lead single “On Hold” off the set.