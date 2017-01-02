Sleater-Kinney paid tribute to two music legends Saturday night at their San Francisco show, where the band — made up of Carrie Brownstein, Corin Tucker, and Janet Weiss — performed covers of George Michael’s “Faith” and David Bowie’s “Rebel Rebel.”

The New Year’s Eve concert marked Sleater-Kinney’s first time back on the stage since playing Chicago’s Riot Fest this past September. They saved the two covers for last, with Spoon’s Britt Daniel and the Thermals joining them for the Bowie track.

“It feels like we lost something elemental,” Brownstein tweeted soon after Bowie’s death in January 2016, “as if an entire color is gone.”

Michael, who died Dec. 25, also holds special significance for Brownstein: In her 2015 memoir Hunger Makes Me a Modern Girl, she wrote about an important realization she had when she went to a stop on his Faith tour, which is that she “would much rather be the object of desire than dole it out from the sidelines.” She formed her first band, Excuse 17, just a few years later.

See Sleater-Kinney’s renditions of “Faith” and “Rebel Rebel” below.