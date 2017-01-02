Watch Live ring in the new year with surprise reunion show

The original lineup of the alt-rock band Live has been resurrected.

Founding members Ed Kowalczyk, Chad Taylor, Patrick Dahlheimer, and Chad Gracey reunited for a surprise show in their hometown of York, Penn., on New Year’s Eve, performing such ’90s hits as “Lightning Crashes,” “I Alone,” and “All Over You.”

The performance marked lead singer Kowalczyk’s first with the band since parting ways in 2009. Chris Shinn had fronted the group since 2011.

Live officially announced they’d be getting back together last month, with plans for a worldwide tour in 2017 and new music in the works.

At the time, Kowalczyk said, “After a pretty long break, it was exciting to find that we all felt, in a sense, like we were starting over again … albeit with this amazing foundation and fanbase all over the world that we have established. You could say we took the long road home, but it feels good to be back.”

Watch footage from Live’s New Year’s show above.