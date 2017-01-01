What was up with Mariah Carey’s lip-syncing mishap on New Year’s Eve, you ask? According to her rep, technical issues.

A spokeswoman for Carey’s team addressed the awkward performance that aired during Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest on Saturday night. “Unfortunately there was nothing she could do to continue with the performance given the circumstances,” the rep told the Associated Press.

Carey began her performance in Times Square with “Auld Lang Syne,” but fans were quick to point out that her back-up track didn’t seem to match with what she was singing. During her second song, “Emotions,” she told the audience, “We can’t hear, but I’ll just get through the moment,” as her earpiece appeared to fall out repeatedly – and things went further downhill from there.

“We didn’t have a [sound] check for this song, so we’ll just say it went to No. 1, and that’s what it is,” she later remarked on stage.

Shit happens 😩 Have a happy and healthy new year everybody!🎉 Here's to making more headlines in 2017 😂 pic.twitter.com/0Td8se57jr — Mariah Carey (@MariahCarey) January 1, 2017

Carey wrote “s–t happens” in an address on Twitter in the aftermath. “Have a happy and healthy new year everybody! Here’s to making more headlines in 2017.”