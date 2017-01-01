Entertainment Weekly

Stay Connected

Subscribe

Advertise With Us

Learn More

Copyright © 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.

Skip to content

Music

Mariah Carey's rep cites technical issues for New Year's Eve mishap

@NickARomano

Posted on

Michael Stewart/WireImage

What was up with Mariah Carey’s lip-syncing mishap on New Year’s Eve, you ask? According to her rep, technical issues.

A spokeswoman for Carey’s team addressed the awkward performance that aired during Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest on Saturday night. “Unfortunately there was nothing she could do to continue with the performance given the circumstances,” the rep told the Associated Press.

Carey began her performance in Times Square with “Auld Lang Syne,” but fans were quick to point out that her back-up track didn’t seem to match with what she was singing. During her second song, “Emotions,” she told the audience, “We can’t hear, but I’ll just get through the moment,” as her earpiece appeared to fall out repeatedly – and things went further downhill from there.

“We didn’t have a [sound] check for this song, so we’ll just say it went to No. 1, and that’s what it is,” she later remarked on stage.

Carey wrote “s–t happens” in an address on Twitter in the aftermath. “Have a happy and healthy new year everybody! Here’s to making more headlines in 2017.”

See Also...

Comments

More from EW